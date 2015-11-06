Skip to main content
BNY Mellon Hires Two?

BNY Mellon has apparently made a further two senior hires to its FX business. The bank confirms that Jeff Leal has joined as global head of e-FX. Leal was last global head of electronic markets at UniCredit, prior to which he global head of e-FX trading at Nomura. Leal is believed to have started this week. Meanwhile market sources tell Profit & Loss that Jason Vitale will soon be joining the bank as COO of the FX business, although the bank could not confirm this.
 

