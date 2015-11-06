00:01 January 12th 2017 in News, People
BNY Mellon Hires Two?
BNY Mellon has apparently made a further two senior hires to its FX business. The bank confirms that Jeff Leal has joined as global head of e-FX. Leal was last global head of electronic markets at UniCredit, prior to which he global head of e-FX trading at Nomura. Leal is believed to have started this week. Meanwhile market sources tell Profit & Loss that Jason Vitale will soon be joining the bank as COO of the FX business, although the bank could not confirm this.