22:09 June 1st 2017 in News, People
BNY Mellon Appoints Neal to Executive Committee
BNY Mellon has appointed Michelle Neal, CEO of BNY Mellon Markets Group, to the company's Executive Committee. "Michelle's leadership experience and her expertise across the entire spectrum of Markets’ activities will be a valuable addition to our Executive Committee. BNY Mellon Markets continues to be a significant growth area for the company as our clients look to us for solutions to help them navigate the changing regulatory and market landscape," says Gerald Hassell, CEO of BNY Mellon. Neal joined the company in the fourth quarter of 2015, after leaving Deutsche Bank, where she was the global head of listed derivatives, markets clearing and fixed income market structure.