Skip to main content
BNY Mellon Appoints Neal to Executive Committee

in News, People

BNY Mellon Michelle Neal

BNY Mellon Appoints Neal to Executive Committee

BNY Mellon has appointed Michelle Neal, CEO of BNY Mellon Markets Group, to the company's Executive Committee. "Michelle's leadership experience and her expertise across the entire spectrum of Markets’ activities will be a valuable addition to our Executive Committee. BNY Mellon Markets continues to be a significant growth area for the company as our clients look to us for solutions to help them navigate the changing regulatory and market landscape," says Gerald Hassell, CEO of BNY Mellon. Neal joined the company in the fourth quarter of 2015, after leaving Deutsche Bank, where she was the global head of listed derivatives, markets clearing and fixed income market structure.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe