Barclays Names Zorzoli as Macro Distribution Head

Barclays has appointed Filippo Zorzoli as head of macro distribution for EMEA and Asia Pacific. In addition, Filippo will also be head of solutions sales globally. He starts at Barclays in September 2017 and will be based in London. Barclays’ macro business is part of its investment bank, helping both institutional and corporate clients trade FX and interest rate products. The macro team works in close partnership with Barclays’ research team, which publishes daily insight for clients on global macroeconomic and political issues.
 

