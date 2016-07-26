19:30 August 11th 2017 in News, People
Barclays Hires Tyndall
Michael Tyndall joins Barclays as director and head of FX flow options, based in NYC. A spokesperson for the bank declines to comment, but Profit & Loss understands that in his new role, Tyndall will be reporting globally into Paul Thirlwall, head of global FX options, and locally to Siddharth Mehla, director, GFX options trading. Tyndall joins from Nomura, where he was executive director, FX options trading. Prior to joining Nomura in 2008, he worked on the FX options trading desk at Lehman Brothers and spent three years at Barclays in FX structuring. Both roles were based in London.