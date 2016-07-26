Skip to main content
Barclays Hires Tyndall

in News, People

Barclays Michael Tyndall

Barclays Hires Tyndall

Michael Tyndall joins Barclays as director and head of FX flow options, based in NYC. A spokesperson for the bank declines to comment, but Profit & Loss understands that in his new role, Tyndall will be reporting globally into Paul Thirlwall, head of global FX options, and locally to Siddharth Mehla, director, GFX options trading. Tyndall joins from Nomura, where he was executive director, FX options trading. Prior to joining Nomura in 2008, he worked on the FX options trading desk at Lehman Brothers and spent three years at Barclays in FX structuring. Both roles were based in London.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe