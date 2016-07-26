20:22 February 12th 2017 in News, People
Bank of England Appoints Deputy Governor for Markets
Charlotte Hogg has been named deputy governor for Markets and Banking at the Bank of England. The appointment is effective from 1 March and for a renewable term of five years. Charlotte Hogg will succeed Minouche Shafik, who will leave at the end of February. In addition to taking on the role of deputy governor, Hogg will continue in her current role as chief operating officer. In the role Hogg will have specific responsibility for managing the balance sheet of the bank.