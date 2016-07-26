22:48 August 3rd 2017 in News, People
Baldi Swaps BAML for UNTL
Joseph Baldi has resigned from his role as vice president, FX prime brokerage, at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Baml) in New York and is set to join UNTL Capital. Profit & Loss understands that Baldi will start in his new role on September 5, and will join as a director of discretionary FX trading. Based in New York, he will report into Grant Taylor, global head of discretionary FX trading at UNTL. Baldi had been with Baml since 2010. Prior to that, he spent three years at Morgan Stanley.