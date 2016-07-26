14:27 July 10th 2017 in News, People
Baggiola Handed COO Role at ADS Securities
Marco Baggioli has been appointed as COO at ADS Securities. He is currently the firm's executive managing director – global head of brokerage, and in his new role will take on additional direct line responsibility for operations, legal and compliance, product and change, IT, marketing and HR across the firm's business lines. Baggioli will continue to be based in ADS Securities’ Abu Dhabi head office reporting into CEO, Philippe Ghanem, and will also have dotted-line management responsibility for ADS Securities’ London and Hong Kong subsidiaries as a board director.