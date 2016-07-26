01:06 May 8th 2017 in News, People
AxiomSL Hires Former DTCC Man
Regulatory reporting, data and risk management solutions provider AxiomSL, has appointed Peter Tierney as CEO of the firm’s Asia Pacific region.
