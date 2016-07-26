Skip to main content
Aphelion Hires Collins

in News, People

Aphelion Peter Collins

Aphelion Hires Collins

FX liquidity management solutions provider Aphelion has announced the appointment of Peter Collins as its new global head of sales.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe