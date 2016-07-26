23:21 February 15th 2017 in News, People
Aphelion Hires Collins
FX liquidity management solutions provider Aphelion has announced the appointment of Peter Collins as its new global head of sales.
Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register
To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.