And Finally...

Sue Attwood ACI UK

This is short and very sweet today because I want to offer my heartfelt congratulations to Sue Attwood who made history last week by becoming the first female president of ACI UK. To give this some perspective, ACI UK was established in 1956 so to break the gender barrier after 61 years is something. I have had cause to work with Sue over the years, especially on the Dealing Simulation Course and her passion for ACI’s core values of education and professionalism is indisputable.
 

