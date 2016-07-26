Alves Departs FX Connect

Skip to main content
Paul Alves has left his role as senior managing director at State and global head of the FX Connect and FX Connect Trade Services product suite. A spokesperson for State Street confirmed the departure. Alves had been with State Street for more than 10 years, previously serving as the global head of sales for FX Connect. Prior to State Street, Alves held senior sales and relationship management roles at MoneyLine-Telerate and Thomson Reuters, and he began his career at The Boston Company Asset Management.
 

