Aldridge Joins SafeScribe

in News, People

Steve Aldridge has joined SafeScribe as managing partner, sales and strategy. SafeScribe is a software firm aimed at providing an early warning infrastructure for firms’ employees when they are using communications channels, including email, chat and social media. Aldridge was last at Credit Suisse, where he was head of macro e-sales. Prior to his more than four year stint at Credit Suisse he worked in the e-FX sales team at Barclays, latterly as head of BARX e-FX sales for the UK and the Middle East.
 

