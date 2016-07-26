Skip to main content
Aitchison Exits Citi

in News, People

Citi Daniel Aitchison

Aitchison Exits Citi

Profit & Loss understands that Daniel Aitchison is leaving his role as head of FX and local markets for Citi in Japan. Aitchison is a 35-year veteran of Citi, having started with the bank’s FX business in Canada in 1982. He moved to the London trading room in 1995 before being transferred to Singapore in 2012 to become the bank’s Asia head of FX and local markets. In 2015 Aitchison switched to Citi in Tokyo and assumed his current position.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe