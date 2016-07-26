00:10 February 20th 2017 in News, People
Aitchison Exits Citi
Profit & Loss understands that Daniel Aitchison is leaving his role as head of FX and local markets for Citi in Japan. Aitchison is a 35-year veteran of Citi, having started with the bank’s FX business in Canada in 1982. He moved to the London trading room in 1995 before being transferred to Singapore in 2012 to become the bank’s Asia head of FX and local markets. In 2015 Aitchison switched to Citi in Tokyo and assumed his current position.