Adams Exits ParFX
Campbell Adams has left Tradition’s ParFX where he was head of market. Adams has played a central role in the development of ParFX as it was his concept of the randomised “speed bump”, or a non-deterministic pause before an order is placed into the matching engine, that drove the initial project – Pure FX – that ultimately became ParFX. Adams joined Tradition when the brokerage firm took over control of what was then named TraFXPure from a consortium of banks that had funded the initial development phases under Adams’ direction.