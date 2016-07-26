Skip to main content
Adams Exits ParFX

in News, People

Campbell Adams ParFX Tradition

Adams Exits ParFX

Campbell Adams has left Tradition’s ParFX where he was head of market. Adams has played a central role in the development of ParFX as it was his concept of the randomised “speed bump”, or a non-deterministic pause before an order is placed into the matching engine, that drove the initial project – Pure FX – that ultimately became ParFX. Adams joined Tradition when the brokerage firm took over control of what was then named TraFXPure from a consortium of banks that had funded the initial development phases under Adams’ direction.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe