360T Hires Linker

in News, People

360T

360T Group has appointed Jack Linker as the head of bank and hedge fund sales for the Americas. He will be based in New York and report into Matt O’Hara, CEO of 360T Americas. Linker joins 360T after spending 14 years at Thomson Reuters (TR) in New York, where he was the head of FX liquidity sales and management for the Americas. His role at TR involved leading the regional liquidity sales and account management efforts for wholesale, prime broker and B2C markets for FX spot, forwards and OTC derivatives.
 

