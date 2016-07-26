23:02 June 8th 2017 in News, Market Talk
Uncertainty Rules as Markets Await UK Results
FX markets have settled with sterling some 1.5% lower after the shock exit poll indicated a hung parliament and analysts are saying that further losses could be possible. “It’s not looking good for Theresa May, who appears to have lost the Conservative’s majority in Parliament,” writes Kathleen Brooks, director at City Index. She adds, however, that in 2015 the exit poll also suggested that the Tories wouldn’t win an overall majority, but they won with a slim majority, “so there is a chance that Theresa May could still hang onto Number 10”.