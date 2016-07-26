Skip to main content
Tracking GBP’s Post-Election Trading Spike

CLS and Thomson Reuters (TR) have released data charting the spike in GBP trading following the UK’s recent general election.The exit poll at 22:00 produced a surprise outcome with the Conservative party expected to win just 314 seats, far less The exit poll at 22:00 produced a surprise outcome with the Conservative party expected to win just 314 seats, far less than previous polls and 12 seats short of an overall majority. The data from CLS shows that this resulted in an elevated trading activity in GBP/USD at 22:00. As results were being announced during the night, the unexpected exit poll was becoming more credible and GBP/USD volumes remained much higher than the 2016 average.
 

