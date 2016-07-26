01:10 June 13th 2017 in News, Market Talk
Survey: Geopolitics the Biggest Challenge for PLN
Polish FX executives say that geopolitics is the biggest issue facing its country and currency this year, according to the results of a Bloomberg FX survey issued today. In the survey 56% of Warsaw FX professionals said that the single biggest challenge facing corporations in the country will be navigating geopolitical challenges, while one-quarter say it will be hedging against market volatility. According 56% of those who responded to the survey, the most significant issue affecting the zloty in 2017 will be political developments between Poland and Europe. Other survey respondents thought that the zloty could be most affected by geopolitics or moves by central banks in the US and Europe.