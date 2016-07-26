22:07 June 8th 2017 in News, Market Talk
Sterling Sharply Lower on Exit Polls
Sterling has dropped sharply in early Asian trading as exit polls from the UK election indicates the ruling Conservative government will win the most seats but will fall short of a majority. An exit poll for BBC News, ITN News and Sky News indicates the Conservatives wining 314 seats, Labour 266, Scottish National Party 34, Liberal Democrats 14 and local parties (including the Greens) winning 22. Cable has fallen from 1.2950 to 1.2710, EUR/GBP rose strongly to 0.8820 from 0.8657 and GBP/JPY fell from 142.50 to 139.75. Cable has bounced to 1.2760 and EUR/GBP is back below 0.8800,