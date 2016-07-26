Skip to main content
Sterling Extends Rally on Election Call

Cable has extended its bounce from the earlier dip to 1.2515, hitting 1.2665 following UK Prime Minister Teresa May’s surprise general election call amidst polls showing her Conservative Party has a strong lead in the polls. The rally comes in spite of fears in some quarters that the snap poll could turn into a quasi second referendum on UK membership of the European Union with the Liberal Democrats likely to be a magnet for disaffected voters wanting to remain in Europe.
 

