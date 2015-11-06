17:11 December 15th 2016 in News, Market Talk
Steady as She Goes: BoE Leaves Rates Unchanged
The Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.25%. The Committee also decided to continue with the programme of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases totalling up to £10 billion, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves. Additionally, it will continue with the programme of £60 billion of UK government bond purchases to take the total stock of these purchases to £435 billion, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves.