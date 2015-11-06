Skip to main content
Steady as She Goes: BoE Leaves Rates Unchanged

in News, Market Talk

Bank Of England rates Brexit monetary policy Boe

Steady as She Goes: BoE Leaves Rates Unchanged

The Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.25%. The Committee also decided to continue with the programme of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases totalling up to £10 billion, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves. Additionally, it will continue with the programme of £60 billion of UK government bond purchases to take the total stock of these purchases to £435 billion, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe