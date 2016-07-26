05:26 May 15th 2017 in News, Market Talk
LMAX Exchange Challenges Conventional Wisdom on TCA
A new white paper released today by LMAX Exchange seeks to offer more in-depth analysis of the cost of trading in FX markets and calls for the creation of “robust, commonly-agreed” transaction cost analysis (TCA) metrics that compare and contrast the differences between executing on firm and last look liquidity. The paper, TCA and Fair Execution: The Metrics that the FX Industry Must Use, proposes a blueprint for clients to better discern and compare the costs of trading across firm and last look venues and argues that existing TCA metrics fail to capture the nuances and value of firm liquidity.