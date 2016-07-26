00:05 July 31st 2017 in News, Market Talk
Gaining and Edge
It is a conundrum of the current foreign exchange market that while the world is awash with events and opportunities to trade, successful traders seem thin on the ground. Tony Sycamore recently left his FX sales role at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney and – leveraging his background in sales there and BNP Paribas as well as his time on the prop trading team at Goldman Sachs in Sydney – has established TechFX Traders, a new advisory firm that seeks to provide structure and discipline to individual traders, and ideas to professionals.