13:56 May 12th 2017 in News, Market Talk
French Election: Spot Market Calmer Second Time Round
Data from CLS shows that the first round of the French presidential election caused a much stronger reaction in the spot FX market than the second round. The data shows that there was a significant spike in volumes following the first round of voting. Ahead of the vote, polls were showing a statistical tie for the top four candidates, and therefore the result was much more uncertain. Before polling was suspended by law on Friday, 21 April 2017, Bloomberg’s composite of French polls showed Emmanuel Macron in the lead with 24.5 % and Marine Le Pen in second place with 22.5% of the vote