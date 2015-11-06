Skip to main content
Fed Raises Rates, USD Surges in Response

The US Federal Reserve increased interest rates by a quarter point today, also indicating that it now expects to increase rates three more times in 2017. “In view of realised and expected labour market conditions and inflation, the committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to half to three-quarters per cent. The stance of monetary policy remains accommodative, thereby supporting some further strengthening in labour market conditions and a return to 2% inflation,” says the Federal Open Market Committee in a statement issued today.
 

