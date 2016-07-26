Skip to main content
Exploring Correlations Between the Yen and Nikkei

SGX has released an article looking at whether the long-standing assumption that the Japanese yen is inversely correlated with Japanese equity indices, and what this means against the current geopolitical outlook. Conventional wisdom maintains that that a weakening yen leads to stock gains, with benchmarks such as the Nikkei 225 and the Topix Index strengthening as a result. According to the data presented by SGX, although the correlation between the Nikkei 225 Index and the Japanese yen fluctuates daily, historical evidence over the past four years shows that the inverse correlation theory holds true most of the time.
 

