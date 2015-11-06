01:14 December 30th 2016 in News, Market Talk
Euro Leaps in Thin Markets
Dealers are scratching their heads over a sharp move higher in EUR/USD in early Asian trading after the pair moved 130 points in one minute, before reversing. Dealers say the move occurred just before 8.40 Tokyo time and saw the pair rise from 1.0520 to 1.0651 in a fraction over a minute, before reversing to 1.0575 over the next two minutes. There are reports of the pair trading at 1.0695, however traders spoken to professed no knowledge of the trade.