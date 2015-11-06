Skip to main content
Euro Leaps in Thin Markets

in News, Market Talk

EUR/USD algos illiquidity

Euro Leaps in Thin Markets

Dealers are scratching their heads over a sharp move higher in EUR/USD in early Asian trading after the pair moved 130 points in one minute, before reversing. Dealers say the move occurred just before 8.40 Tokyo time and saw the pair rise from 1.0520 to 1.0651 in a fraction over a minute, before reversing to 1.0575 over the next two minutes. There are reports of the pair trading at 1.0695, however traders spoken to professed no knowledge of the trade.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe