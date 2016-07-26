12:40 April 6th 2017 in News, Market Talk
EUR/CZK Declines as Central Bank Formally Removes Floor
The Czech kroner has strengthened following today’s formal end to the central bank’s programme to support EUR/CZK, which has been in place since November 2013. At today’s central bank board meeting the policy was formally discarded – as signalled by the Czech National Bank (CNB) last week. As the news was announced EUR/CZK apparently spiked to 27.15 from just above its floor at 27.00, but then declined sharply to 26.69 and continued to be under pressure as dealers anticipate a further unwinding of positions.