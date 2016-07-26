Skip to main content
CLS Releases Analysis of Brexit-Related Events

One week after releasing analysis of activity around the UK election, and as the first anniversary of the vote approaches, CLS has released analysis of Cable spot volumes during Brexit-related events. Unsurprisingly the analysis highlights how volumes spike during unexpected events. The data indicate that the Brexit vote, the Cable flash crash of October 7, 2016 and this month’s UK election were the three busiest days for Cable in the last 12 months – closely followed by another surprise event, the calling of the snap election on April 18.
 

