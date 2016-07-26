Skip to main content
UK Drives FX Turnover Growth

Foreign exchange turnover rose in April 2017 compared to October and April 2016 thanks mainly to a surge in activity in the UK. Six regional foreign exchange committees have released their latest semi-annual reports on FX turnover and together they indicate a 5.3% increase from October and a 2.8 rise on activity in April 2016.Overall the data from the committees suggest a slight increase in global activity and were the Bank for International Settlements to produce an annual turnover report instead of the current triennial report, it would indicate the FX market is now a $5.23 trillion per day industry.
 

