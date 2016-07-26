Skip to main content
T3 Unveils EM FX Index

Investors looking for exposure to emerging markets FX have limited options, with most EM indices offering exposure (currency hedged or otherwise) to local equity and bond markets. They will soon have the opportunity to invest directly in EM FX markets, however as T3Index is set to launch its E8 index, which it says it a first of its kind as it measures the performance of the world’s eight largest emerging market exchange rates. T3Index is a research driven financial indexing firm that specialises in derivatives benchmarking and the development of investible, proprietary indices that track related strategies across a range of asset classes.
 

