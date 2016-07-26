NEX Launches EBS Benchmarks

Skip to main content
NEX Data has unveiled the ‘EBS FX Benchmarks’, a series of 30-minute FX fixings. The new fixings went live on 26 July 2017 and, the firms says, “enhance the variety of global benchmarks available, bringing increased transparency to all FX market participants”. The benchmarks are based on actual transactions and orders during the ten minute fixing window on Nex Markets’ EBS FX central limit order book. The fixings are published 24 hours a day, five days a week and include the full list of core EBS currencies.
 

