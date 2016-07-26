Skip to main content
New Paper Challenges the Perception of Bank Liquidity in FX

A new research note from Pragma Securities is seeking to challenge the perception that banks are increasingly stepping back from providing liquidity to FX markets. The firm notes in the paper that the “typical narrative” is that  reduced appetite for risk, controls on  capital at banks, as well as juniorisation of dealer staff have all contributed to this withdrawal that led to an “increased fragility of the FX markets”. The paper adds that the general consensus seems  to be that liquidity is getting more expensive, and while spreads are  narrow in times of normal volatility, in  times of market stress dealers effectively pull away from the markets, contributing to extreme volatility and events like flash crashes.  
 

