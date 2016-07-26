14:15 June 29th 2017 in News, Institutional
New Paper Challenges the Perception of Bank Liquidity in FX
A new research note from Pragma Securities is seeking to challenge the perception that banks are increasingly stepping back from providing liquidity to FX markets. The firm notes in the paper that the “typical narrative” is that reduced appetite for risk, controls on capital at banks, as well as juniorisation of dealer staff have all contributed to this withdrawal that led to an “increased fragility of the FX markets”. The paper adds that the general consensus seems to be that liquidity is getting more expensive, and while spreads are narrow in times of normal volatility, in times of market stress dealers effectively pull away from the markets, contributing to extreme volatility and events like flash crashes.