03:08 January 25th 2017 in News, Institutional
Less Volume, but More Automation
Data from the UK’s FX Joint Standing Committee (JSC) shows that while overall volumes dropped, e-ratios in spot and across the broader market both rose from April. Meanwhile in the US survey spot e-ratios dipped slightly, as they did across all FX products. The JSC survey suggests the UK market had a spot e-ratio of 62.2%, the highest registered since the October 2012 survey. This is a significant increase on the 57.9% highlighted in the April 2016 survey and the 54.5% ratio in October 2015.