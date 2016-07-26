Skip to main content
Fed Seeks Feedback on Libor Replacement

in News, Institutional

Libor Federal Reserve benchmark

The Federal Reserve Board has requested public comment on a proposal for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in cooperation with the Office of Financial Research, to produce three new reference rates based on overnight repurchase agreement (repo) transactions secured by Treasuries. These rates will replace the existing London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) mechanism as the benchmark for interest rates and the new proposed benchmarks are a Tri-party General Collateral Rate (TGCR), a Broad General Collateral Rate (BGCR), and a Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).
 

