Skip to main content
Derivatives’ Positions Outstanding Decrease: BIS

in News, Institutional

BIS OTC derivatives clearing

Derivatives’ Positions Outstanding Decrease: BIS

The increase in OTC derivatives positions that took place in the first half of 2016 reversed in the second half according to the latest data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The notional amount of outstanding OTC derivatives declined from $553 trillion to $483 trillion between end-June and end-December 2016, and their gross market value – the cost of replacing all outstanding contracts at current market prices – fell from $21 trillion to $15 trillion over the same period.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe