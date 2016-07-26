00:18 May 10th 2017 in News, Institutional
Derivatives’ Positions Outstanding Decrease: BIS
The increase in OTC derivatives positions that took place in the first half of 2016 reversed in the second half according to the latest data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The notional amount of outstanding OTC derivatives declined from $553 trillion to $483 trillion between end-June and end-December 2016, and their gross market value – the cost of replacing all outstanding contracts at current market prices – fell from $21 trillion to $15 trillion over the same period.