SGX Touts 74% YoY FX Futures Growth

in News, Exchanges & Clearing

SGX Futures Derivatives CNH INR

SGX has released data showing that the total volume of its FX futures contracts grew 74% year-on-year to 759,983 contracts in July, and open interest in these contracts was up 15% YoY to 60,105 contracts as at the end of July. The renminbi continued to strengthen against the US dollar in July, extending a trend from the previous month. However, the USD/CNH spot market traded in a narrow range resulting in low volatility that also affected overall volumes for USD/CNH futures across various exchanges. While the total exchange-traded USD/CNH futures contracts traded globally fell 12% month-on-month in July, the volume for SGX’s USD/CNH futures in the month fell by 7.7% to 150,567 contracts.
 

