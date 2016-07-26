Skip to main content
Report Shows Growth in FX Derivatives Market…Or Does it?

The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) has released a new report showing that trading in currency derivatives grew 10.4% year-on-year in 2016, but this figure doesn’t quite tell the whole story because the driver of the WFE’s well-spun report how the data is measuring the number of contracts traded and not their notional value – it is also heavily skewed by certain domestic factors that, while giving the impression of a growing global market, actually have little or no impact internationally
 

