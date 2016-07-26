10:21 May 11th 2017 in News, Exchanges & Clearing
LMAX Exchange Reports Strong 2016
LMAX Exchange has reported record high profitability with reported annual EBITDA of £5.6m in 2016. This marks the company’s strongest financial performance to date and, it says, “demonstrates its rapidly expanding footprint in the global FX market – particularly remarkable in the face of a difficult period for the spot FX industry, which has seen a volume decline of 19% over the last three years”. The EBITDA of GBP 5.6 million is a 300% increase on 2015, the firm says that gross profit was GBP 20.8 million, up 33% year-on-year.