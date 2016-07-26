23:01 July 24th 2017 in News, Exchanges & Clearing
LedgerX Becomes First CFTC-Approved Digital Currency Venue
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has issued an order granting LedgerX, an institutional trading and clearing platform for digital currencies, registration as a derivatives clearing organisation under the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA). LedgerX will be the first US federally regulated exchange and clearing house for derivatives contracts settling in digital currencies. Under the order, LedgerX will be authorised to provide clearing services for fully collateralised digital currency swaps. LedgerX, which was also granted an order of registration as a Swap Execution Facility (SEF) on July 6, 2017, initially plans to clear bitcoin options.