LCH Sees ForexClear Momentum

Clearing house LCH says it is seeing “good momentum” in its ForexClear service heading into the second half of the year. The firm says that as at May 2017 it has now cleared more that $10 trillion in notional value since inception. More pertinently, it says it has cleared more notional value ($3.8 trillion) in the first five months of 2017 than it did in the whole of 2016 ($3.2 trillion). As well as a 200% increase in client accounts in 2017, LCH says 18 May 2017 set a new record for number of trades cleared, with 9,336 processed in a single day.
 

