19:07 August 14th 2017 in News, Exchanges & Clearing
LCH Introduces SwapClear Client Account
LCH has introduced a new type of client account within its SwapClear service. The account allows buy side clients to deliver collateral directly to the clearing house and to retain beneficial title to it. Segregation at an International Central Securities Depository (ICSD) ensures that such securities collateral remains client-specific. This aims to increase operational efficiency and also eliminates the transit risk arising where a client delivers collateral to the clearing house via its clearing member. JP Morgan is the first clearing member, and Aviva Investors is the first buy side client, to use this new account type. BNP Paribas and HSBC have also confirmed their readiness to support the new account structure.