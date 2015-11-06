Skip to main content
LCH Handles Record Volumes in 2016

in News, Exchanges & Clearing

LCH clearing compression

LCH Handles Record Volumes in 2016

LCH is seeing the benefit of the push towards central clearing of derivatives, the clearinghouse announcing its SwapClear service cleared record volumes of interest rate derivatives in 2016. LCH says it processed over $665 trillion in notional over the course of the year, representing an annual increase of 25%. “Both members and their clients increased their flows through LCH, with the buy side clearing a record $139 trillion in notional at SwapClear,” the firm says. “These volumes were driven by customers clearing new products, such as inflation swaps, as well the continuing effects of regulatory change.”
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe