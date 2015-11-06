00:56 January 9th 2017 in News, Exchanges & Clearing
LCH Handles Record Volumes in 2016
LCH is seeing the benefit of the push towards central clearing of derivatives, the clearinghouse announcing its SwapClear service cleared record volumes of interest rate derivatives in 2016. LCH says it processed over $665 trillion in notional over the course of the year, representing an annual increase of 25%. “Both members and their clients increased their flows through LCH, with the buy side clearing a record $139 trillion in notional at SwapClear,” the firm says. “These volumes were driven by customers clearing new products, such as inflation swaps, as well the continuing effects of regulatory change.”