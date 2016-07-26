Skip to main content
LCH and Euronext Agree Derivatives Clearing Deal

LCH has signed binding terms with Euronext NV (Euronext) for the continued provision of clearing services for listed financial and commodity derivatives with LCH SA, the Group’s continental European operating subsidiary. The agreement, which is expected to be finalised in Q4 2017, covers the clearing of financial derivatives and commodity derivatives for a period of 10 years. Under the terms of the agreement, LCH SA and Euronext will also work together to achieve a targeted range of reduction in clearing fees of 5% to 15% with effect from January 2019, depending on each specific product and service. The precise quantum of the reduction for allocation to each derivative product line will be refined in consultation with customers.
 

