19:38 August 14th 2017 in News, Exchanges & Clearing
Euronext Closes FastMatch Deal
Euronext has completed the acquisition of 90% of FastMatch, after having received regulatory and anti-trust approvals. This follows the announcement of 23 May 2017 on the signing of the agreement with the existing shareholders of FastMatch. In a release issued today, Euronext says that the acquisition is part of its “Agility for Growth” strategy, and that it will diversify Euronext’s top line, accelerate its growth profile and allow the group to extend its “best execution” value proposition to an additional asset class.