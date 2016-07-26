Skip to main content
Euronext Buys 90% Stake in FastMatch

European exchange group Euronext has become the latest to buy into the OTC FX market, announcing it has acquired around 90% of FastMatch for $153 million initial cash consideration. FastMatch’s management will remain invested with around a10% interest, with minority rights. Closing is subject to regulatory and anti-trust approvals, and is expected to occur in Q3 2017. Euronext says the deal is part of its strategy to actively leverage its balance sheet to capture value accretive opportunities and to accelerate growth and diversification of our revenue base in line with its strategic plan ambitions.
 

