Euronext and FastMatch: the Perfect Combination?

As reported earlier, European exchange group Euronext is buying a majority stake in FX ECN FastMatch. Not only is this a deal that has long been rumoured (only the identity of the buyer was unknown) it also appears to be a deal that makes a great deal of sense. Euronext is buying a 90% stake in an FX ECN that is seeing tremendous volume growth – the first four months of 2017 have seen average daily volume of $18.1 billion compared to $11 billion the same time in 2016 – and FastMatch is gaining access to a potentially huge distribution network.
 

