Eris Continues Expanding with Harrington Hire

George Harrington has joined Eris Exchange, which offers cash-settled swap futures as an alternative to traditional OTC swaps. In his new role Harrington will lead the completion of on-boarding critical support providers for clearing, order management and execution. Eris Exchange says that he will be instrumental in rounding out its client offering and making its swap futures products more easily available to OTC swap users. Harrington was formerly head of Bloomberg Global Markets, where he was responsible for the overall strategy and delivery of FIT, FXGO and EMSX.
 

