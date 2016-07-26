17:00 May 26th 2017 in News, Exchanges & Clearing
Digitisation at CME: What Does it Mean?
Galen Stops sat down at Consensus 2017 with Sandra Ro, executive director and head of digitisation at CME, to talk about the nascent technologies the exchange group is exploring and how they could improve the way that assets are traded. Broadly speaking, CME Group’s “digitisation” effort can be divided up into two distinct categories. One is related to how blockchain, or distributed ledger technology (DLT), can replace or improve core infrastructure in financial markets, the other, interestingly, is the “digital tokenisation” of physical assets.