16:20 August 2nd 2017 in News, Exchanges & Clearing
Deutsche Börse in OTC Trade Reporting Move
The Regulatory Reporting Hub of Deutsche Börse Group has launched a partnership with Risk Focus and its software subsidiary, RegTek.Solutions, to help with its OTC trade reporting. Risk Focus will provide key system components for OTC trade reporting solution, including interpretation of instrument details of OTC derivatives submitted in FpML or XML format, as well as a rules engine for applying the regulatory validations, eligibility checks and deferrals. “In the dynamic environment with frequent updates of regulatory details, the approach using a rules engine has already proven to be very useful. OTC trade reporting is one of the backbones of Mifid II, which is going to be effective as of January 2018.